Farcast Biosciences Announces Appointment of Maneesh K. Arora as President and Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farcast Biosciences Inc., an oncology diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Maneesh K. Arora as President and CEO of the company. Maneesh brings over 15 years of executive leadership in clinical diagnostics.

Maneesh most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Director at Exact Sciences through 2018. Exact Sciences' focus is the early detection and prevention of cancer, and Maneesh was instrumental in developing and commercializing Exact's lead product Cologuard. Prior to Exact, Maneesh led Third Wave Technologies, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company that developed an HPV product for cervical cancer screening until its acquisition by Hologic, Inc in 2008.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Chairman Charles Cooney said, "We are excited to welcome Maneesh to the company. He is a dynamic leader and brings a depth of experience to advance the company's tumor microenvironment technology to commercialization."

In introducing the strategic direction of the company, Arora said, "Every patient's cancer tumor is unique. The Farcast platform will enable oncologists and patients to evaluate individual tumors for the most effective treatment options for patients before they begin treatment. We will open the platform for use by key collaborators and we will initially focus on breast cancer and colon cancer. We are also excited about the use of the platform by drug developers and researchers."

About Farcast Biosciences

Farcast Biosciences is a diagnostic company focused on helping oncologists select therapies for patients before they begin treatment. The Farcast platform is a human tumor microenvironment that preserves a patient's tumor ex-vivo via the culture of fresh unmodified tumor fragments.

