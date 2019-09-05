International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on easing trade tensions

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on easing trade tensions

Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks opened higher for a second straight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.68 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 26,603.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.82 points, or 0.78%, at 2,960.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 84.41 points, or 1.06%, to 8,061.29 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US Washington Beijing bell
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019