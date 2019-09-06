Soyabean futures fall 0.40 pc amid weak demand

Soybean prices fell Rs 15 to Rs 3,728 per quintal at the futures trade on Friday amid weak demand as investors were off-loading their holdings. On the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean delivery for the September contract slipped Rs 15 or 0.40 per cent to Rs 3,728 per quintal, with the business turnover of 17,140 open interest.

For the October delivery, the contract fell Rs 11 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 3,570 per quintal, with an open interest of 42,010 lots. According to traders, the prices of soybean fell at the future trade due to sluggish demand and sell-off by participants.

