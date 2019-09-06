Vodafone Ireland and Irish Rugby extends partnership for 4 more years

Vodafone Ireland and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today announced that they have extended their partnership for a further four years through to 2024.

The four-year sponsorship extension will see Vodafone Ireland continue as the principal sponsor of the Irish Rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU.

The agreement also sees Vodafone become the official sponsor of the IRFU Women's Interprovincial Competition. The new agreement will commence on the 1st of July 2020.

Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O'Leary said, "Vodafone Ireland has proudly been the main sponsor of Irish Rugby since 2016, and we're delighted to be extending our partnership for a further four-years to 2024.

"Through our partnership with Irish Rugby, we will continue our mission to build the most interconnected team and fan base on the planet. As part of this, we are committed to using technology to bring fans closer to Irish rugby, which is why we have boosted the signal in every single seat in Aviva Stadium so our customers can have the best possible experience from the best mobile network in Ireland."

IRFU Chief Executive, Philip Browne said, "We are delighted to see our partnership with Vodafone continue. Vodafone has helped to elevate our game and our team to new levels with clever and inspirational campaigns that bring the team and our supporters together to form a Team Of Us.

"Strong and committed partners, who understand our game and its values, are vital to the long-term investment we require to develop Irish rugby at every level. We are also very pleased that our partnership is delivering for Vodafone and its customers, and we are excited to work with Anne, and all her team, in the months and years ahead."