ACMA appoints Lumax Industries CMD Deepak Jain as President

Auto components industry body ACMA on Friday said it has appointed Lumax Industries Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Jain as its new President. Besides, Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur has been appointed as the new Vice President for 2019-21 term, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said in a statement.

"An industry veteran and a leading manufacturer of auto components and systems, Jain has an in-depth understanding of industry dynamics. We look forward to his leadership in taking the industry's agenda forward in these challenging times," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said. Jain said that the industry is going through one of the most difficult times ever and it needs to prepare itself for the future.

"It is indeed an imperative for ACMA to drive change through the entire auto component manufacturing chain and help its members stay relevant to their customers. I am confident that we will well scale the challenges confronting us with the support of the government and all our stake holders," he added. Over 800 manufacturers, who contribute over 90 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector, are members of ACMA.

