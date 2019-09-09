WEC24 inaugurated with a global message on clean energy & innovations

The 24th World Energy Congress, a triannual gathering of energy leaders and innovators from throughout the world, was inaugurated on Monday in the Plenary Hall of Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center at Abu Dhabi in the UAE. In the four days' mega-event the world energy leaders from over 150 countries constituting about 74 ministers, over 4,000 delegates and 900 media persons would participate in the global discourse on energy and extractives.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Mr. Younghoon David Kim, Chairman, World Energy Council highlighted the need for innovation to ensure clean energy for combating the climate change. "I want this congress to be a platform for solutions to energy. I encourage you to get serious about innovation; the revolution is already there," said Mr. Kim. The global gathering in the packed plenary hall welcomed his call for innovations with thunderous applaud.

In the Opening Speech Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State UAE and CEO of ADNOC Group, "The world needs more energy with fewer emissions. This gathering provides a great platform to advance global energy,". He also highlighted the need for disruptive and innovative technologies and multi partnerships to achieve the goals of providing energy to the world. "UAE has an energy strategy to achieve 50% clean energy targets by 2050," he added highlighting the need for partnerships between government, private companies, innovators, scientists and young energy enthusiasts.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a thematic cultural performance in which artists presented various forms of energy sources available on the earth. And the end of this cultural program a big globe appeared of which a short version was presented by two kids to the WEC Chairperson Mr. Younghoon David Kim and Sultan Al Jaber who is the chairperson of the 24th World Energy Congress.

(Siddheshwar Shukla and Neeraj Singh Mehta, Team Devdiscourse from Abu Dhabi)