Dr. Somdutta Singh Appointed in Kotler Impact's Board of Advisors

Kotler Impact Inc. has appointed Dr. Somdutta Singh, a serial entrepreneur and former Vice Chairperson NASSCOM Product Council, into the consulting & advisory board of Kotler Impact, to drive the launch and implementation of the Kotler Business School and Kotler Business Program (online business and innovation programs). She will also be responsible for driving the World Marketing Summit & Kotler Awards in India, US and other mutually agreed territories. Dr. Som is the first person from India to join Kotler Impact on this journey with such visionary initiatives globally. Professor Philip Kotler will soon visit India to meet with the biggest and the brightest minds of India and look to collaborate with leaders in the education & corporate arena.

On her association with Kotler Impact, Dr. Som said, "Not only am I excited to facilitate this association and be a part of this visionary initiative, but also being the first woman of Indian descent to be associated with Kotler Impact, it's a huge honour and a bigger responsibility. I am grateful to Dr. Kotler for giving me this opportunity to further his and Kotler Impact's belief to integrate sustainability, evolution and transformation across enterprises."

Dr. Somdutta will be driving the launch and implementation of the three key initiatives - Kotler Business School, Kotler Business Program & Implementation of Kotler & Partners - A Global marketing & innovation consulting firm that brings together names like Al Riess, David Aaker, Kozo Takaoka, Jeff French, Linden Brown, Nancy Lee, Prof Ira Kauffman, Prof Moran Cerf to name a few.

Through Kotler Business Program, universities and business conglomerates will receive curated curriculum via which professionals and students will be able to master marketable skills that will accelerate their career, get them closer to job opportunities across the globe and provide entrepreneurship opportunities that will help them become modern omni-learners.

On Dr. Somdutta's appointment, Dr. Philip Kotler said, "We at Kotler Impact are excited to have Dr. Somdutta aboard and lead our initiatives. With the years of experience and expertise she brings forth to this team and vision, I am sure our association is going to be highly fruitful. Dr. Som is highly enterprising and hardworking."

Dr. Som will be responsible for executing the launch and establishment of schools across esteemed universities in the country. Her role will involve identifying the impact of institutes, organisations and their track record of business and social impact. Consequently, case studies of this analysis will be published and presented across international forums. Institutes that are recognized to have tangible economic and social impact will receive special support programs to build on and perpetuate their efforts.

Dr. Som will also be responsible for helming and setting in motion the World Marketing Summit in India, US and other sub-continents. WMS is a global open collaborative platform, being helmed by the marketing luminary himself that aims to bring like-minded global thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, entrepreneurs and citizens together to build a unique ecosystem culture. The mantra of WMS is to create a better world index with hope, happiness and harmony that is reflected by a coherent set of economic wealth, social well-being, environmental wellness and human wisdom. The summit will engage political, business leaders, entrepreneurs and citizens to come together and sculpt social, global, regional and industry agendas.

About Kotler Impact

Kotler Impact is a strategic marketing community seeking to employ sustainable economic development through education, training and holistic measures. Founded by the Father of modern marketing, Dr. Philip Kotler, Kotler Impact leads several initiatives to promote the growth of sustainable marketing practices and education.

Among these are the World Marketing Summit (WMS), which takes place annually and aims to resolve the world's most pressing issues through marketing-driven approaches. Kotler Business Program is Kotler Impact's latest initiative which is an online interactive educational experience with courses aimed at everyone from school children to college students, professionals and managers. Their mission is to develop informed and insightful leaders who make a difference in the world of 21st century business and marketing.

Kotler Impact is also behind Philip Kotler Centre for Advanced Marketing, Philip Kotler Marketing Forum, Kotler Awards and Kotler Alumni.

To know more about Kotler Impact: http://www.kotlerimpact.org/

About Dr. Somdutta Singh

Dr. Somdutta Singh is the Former Vice-Chairperson of the NASSCOM Product Council, the only woman to have ever held this post. She is also part of the Core Committee of WEP (Women Entrepreneurship Platform) by NITI Aayog and a serial Indian entrepreneur, mentor and angel investor. She has mentored various initiatives that include Google Launchpad, Microsoft and Target Accelerator, IIDT, Govt of Andhra Pradesh and is now a Mentor of Change at Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

She is also currently, Co-trustee and Director at Centre for Entrepreneurial Excellence (CEE) & Digital Leadership Institute, Founder of IRA - a crowd sourced fashion label, Co- Founder - Assiduus - an amazon product & solution company & Founder, CEO at Unspun Group, one of India's 1st technology-based marketing solutions companies. She has been a keynote speaker at several prestigious symposiums. She is a political analyst and has regularly appeared on debates across TV channels.

To know more about Dr. Somdutta: http://www.drsomdutta.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972937/Dr_Somdutta_Singh_Kotler_Impact.jpg



