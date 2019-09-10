Officials, Plantation Owners, Tech Companies and Funding Agencies to Attend 6th Commercial Farm Africa in Nairobi

The leading agribusiness conference in Africa, organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), opens in Nairobi with a key presentation on Kenya's Agricultural Transformation & Growth Strategy - explained in detail by Dominic Kitaka, Head of Agriculture Transformation Office, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Irrigation, Kenya. He will highlight vital aspects such as agri-tech, vertical farming and public private partnerships.

The program includes an essential Multi-stakeholder Dialogue on 'Access to Innovative Financing' - focusing on real challenges in financial accessibility, role of commercial banks in long-term investments led by panelists - Olaniyi Oladejo, Operating Partner, Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers and Edson Mpyisi, Chief Financial Economist / Coordinator, ENABLE Youth Prog. Dept. of Agriculture & Agro-Industry, African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking on Ethiopia's Agricultural Investment Potential & Opportunity as well as the potential of commercial/mechanized farm projects and the bottleneck of agri-investment is Horizon Plantations.

Among successful commercial farming projects in Africa explored are -

Coffee Plantation & Processing Plant Investment - Afro- Tsion Farm

A Case Study of Large Scale Sisal Farming in Tanzania - Noble Azania Investments

Olam on the other hand provides its views on AfCFTA via session on 'Impact of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) on Agriculture' highlighting food security balance in Africa, cross border trade and its impact. In addition, LMC International presents the 'Growth Outlook and Market Prospects for African Agribusiness' - assessing the potential of key agri commodities and price forecasts for grains, oil crops and more.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also focuses on:

Data Capturing to Enhance Overall Profitability of a Farming Operation - SGS Precision Farming Services (Corporate Sponsor)

Application of Regenerative Agriculture for Today's Climatic Context: Case Studies - Soil Capital

Future Farms: Revolutionizing Crop Farming through Hydroponic Systems and Responsive Drip Irrigation - Hydroponics Africa

For more information, visit event website or contact Grace at grace@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9147.