The European Union will seek to convince U.S President Donald Trump to see "the error of his ways" and abandon some of his reckless trade policies, the EU executive's incoming trade commissioner said on Tuesday.

"Mr Trump certainly has indicated his clear preference for trade wars rather than trade agreements. If he keeps up this particular dynamic of protectionism, I expect that the European Union will continue to forge deals around the world," Phil Hogan told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"But obviously we are going to do everything we possibly can to get Mr Trump to see the error of his ways and hopefully that he will be able to abandon some of the reckless behaviour that we have seen from him in relation to his relationship with China and describing the European Union as a security risk."

