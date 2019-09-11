Columbia Pacific Communities launches India's first senior living community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Pacific Communities, part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, today announced the launch of its first signature project in India. The Columbia Pacific Communities team, with the expertise of their principals in the United States of America, brings together over 40 years of rich experience in senior housing design, development, and management.

Integrating global best practices in senior living design and management, the Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences is a first of its kind offering in India. The 157 apartments and public spaces are designed to international standards and offer world-class amenities and facilities such as 24x7 health-care, a club with a swimming pool, home-style food, making sure that a resident's every need is taken care of.

Columbia Pacific Communities plans to expand its presence in key metros in the next five years. "We are pleased to announce the launch of our tenth senior living community in the country - The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences in Bengaluru. A lot of thought and four decades of experience in the senior living of Columbia Pacific Management has gone into making India's first senior living community designed to international standards", said Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities.

"Residents of the Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences, having fulfilled all their material responsibilities, will be able to leave their daily chores to us and use their time instead to embrace life, pursue passions and give back to society in more ways than ever before", he added. "The senior population in India is expected to touch 173 million by 2026. There is an increasing need for the wholesome support system that takes care of the physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of seniors. With our deep expertise in developing senior housing across China, Canada, and the USA, we are confident of shaping the category in India", said Carsten Balanich, Lead - International Senior Housing Funds.

Columbia Pacific Communities has associated with veteran actor Zeenat Aman, for the launch of its first signature property. With 40 years of rich global expertise in senior living, the company aims to re-imagine senior living and senior care in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)