Leo Burnett bags Airtel mandate

Telecom major Airtel has added Leo Burnett to its roster of agencies, with mandate to handle a slew of B2B and B2C services including below-the-line (BTL) work and circle marketing campaigns, according to a statement by the advertising agency. "The mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the Leo Burnett Delhi office," a statement by Leo Burnett India said.

Leo Burnett will handle a host of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) services across the businesses, including the BTL work and circle marketing campaigns, the statement added. "As we move towards the era of digital transformation, we wanted to strengthen our equity among the youth and as an innovation thought leader. Leo Burnett with their new-age thinking and strong execution excellence would help us create a future-ready brand," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, India and South Asia.

Commenting on the win, Dheeraj Sinha, managing director (India) and chief strategy officer of Leo Burnett, South Asia, said that in today's times a brand needs to have multiple conversations with people across touch points. "We look forward to building the future narrative for Airtel across the businesses," Sinha added.

