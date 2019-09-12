Fadnavis flags off trial run of Navi Mumbai Metro Line one

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday flagged off the trial run of the first Belapur to Pendhar Metro rail project in Navi Mumbai. Out of the four lines proposed for Navi Mumbai Metro, Line one will have a total of 11 stations on the 11.10 km corridor being constructed at the cost of Rs 3,063 crore.

"Navi Mumbai Metro will make commute easy for inhabitants residing at Kharghar, Taloja and Pendhar. At present, the travel time to reach Taloja from Belapur is 45 minutes. "Once the metro becomes operational, this will reduce to 18 minutes, which will be a great relief for Navi Mumbaikars using the route," CIDCO said in a statement issued here.

At the event, Fadnavis also distributed allotment letters to 10,000 successful candidates from CIDCO Housing Scheme-2018. The event marked the beginning of the process of registration of tenements in 9,249 units.

"The ambitious PMAY housing scheme with the mission to provide Housing For All was realised by allotting digitally signed allotment letters to the successful 10,000 applicants," the statement said.

