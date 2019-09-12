Guar gum futures rise on firm spot demand

Guar gum prices advanced by Rs 27 to Rs 8,025 per five quintal in futures trade on Thursday as investors created fresh bets on firm spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September rose by Rs 27, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 8,025 per five quintal with an open interest of 400 lots.

Besides, guar gum for October delivery advanced by Rs 43, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 8,185 per five quintal with an open interest of 63,275 lots. Restricted arrivals from growing regions aided the rise in guar gum futures prices, traders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)