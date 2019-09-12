Soybean futures gain on spot demand

Soybean prices traded higher by Rs 70 to Rs 3,907 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday on the back of fresh positions built up by speculators. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for September gained Rs 70, or 1.82 per cent, to Rs 3,907 per quintal in an open interest of 6,450 lots.

The delivery for October edged up by Rs 42, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 3,733 per quintal, open interest stood at 45,630 lots. Marketmen said participants raised their holdings, which mainly pushed soybean futures upwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)