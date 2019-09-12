International Development News
Ifo institute cuts German 2019 GDP f'cast, sees recession in Q3

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 12-09-2019 13:55 IST
The Ifo economic institute on Thursday cut its 2019 growth forecast for Germany and said a recession would hit Europe's largest economy in the third quarter.

Ifo cut its growth forecast for this year to 0.5% from 0.6%. It also said the economy would probably shrink by 0.1% in the third quarter, which would amount to a recession after a similar contraction in the April-June period.

