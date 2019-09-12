Parass Saluja - The young entrepreneur is ready to acquire the business world globally

“We get one life and we ought to make most of it” says the dynamic Parass Saluja who today is a leading young entrepreneur. He started off his career at the age of 18. When most of his counterparts had not even thought of a career, he was cracking business deals.

Parass truly personifies the word versatility. The actor wears many feathers on his already successful cap,. He has set milestones in various fields be it acting, genius production person whose work can be seen in various web series, being a successful hotelier to a fitness enthusiast. Success for Parass has never been a dessert served on the plate; rather it is extension of his never tiring attitude and hard work.

Parass who is a professional football player also is a staunch believer in discipline. He says “Discipline is a call, a decision that says I’ll consistently do things that I need to achieve, the objectives that I would like to succeed in. Sometimes, it's easier to aforesaid than done. The great part is that discipline is sort of a muscle. A lot of you strive to use it, the better it'll be to create. Discipline is a vicinity of your daily routine. Being fit becomes a habit.”

34 Chowringhee Lane, speaks about another success story of Mr. Saluja. The chain of the restaurant which after enthralling the food connoisseurs in different parts of India has marked its international presence in Pattaya, Thailand, is the brain child of Mr. Parass Saluja. The aim was to make the world taste the flavor of the iconic kathi rolls of Kolkata. 34 Chowringhee, promise not only a never finger licking taste but also 100 percent customer satisfaction and value for money.

At the age of 27, Mr. Parass Saluja stands tall as the leading entrepreneur because of whose strategy, aggression, and business acumen 34 Chowringhee Lane is growing beyond expectations. He is also into share trading business and is soon going to set his foot in the real estate sector.

Apart from being a successful young entrepreneur who has made age felt just like a number and achieved in this short span what others can’t even in their forties and fifties. He is also an inspiration to the society be it his family, his friends, his business colleagues, etc.

Motivation and discipline are two major key factors and the results from it are infectious. Parass starts his day with his mother’s blessings and believes that his mother who is stands like a strong pillar in his life motivates him to face any challenges that come across his way. This inspired Parass to take a step closer to fitness and launched his new fitness video Step-Up which has gone viral & making around of internet currently.

A strong leader, who can lead his team calmly even under tough situations believes believe in executing his work with perfection. For him it is discipline, punctuality and perfection that motivates him and keeps him going. I just strives to give my best of effort in any project I handle in whichever sphere.”

Mr. Parass Saluja has made a mark for himself and his story can best be narrated as a young achiever’s journey, who conquered the unattainable.

