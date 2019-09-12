International Development News
Govt eases licensing norms

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 17:22 IST
The government on Thursday said no compulsory licence will be required for manufacturer of goods excepting four segments of tobacco items, defence equipment, hazardous chemicals and industrial explosives.

"AS DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) is not issuing licence in any other case, Press Note 17 (1984 series) has become irrelevant. Accordingly, this Press Note is withdrawn," the commerce and industry ministry said.

In another press note, it clarified that no industrial/arms licence is required for the manufacturer of any parts or accessories in defence sector, unless they are specifically listed for procuring licences.

COUNTRY : India
