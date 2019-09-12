JD Institute of Fashion Technology and Georgian College, Canada Join Hands for Interior Design Education

BANGALORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the Global League Institute has always been at the forefront of providing world-class education for its students. Apart from in-house courses, the institute takes steps to collaborate with International Colleges to provide students exposure at the global level.

This year, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore collaborated with Georgian College, Canada. With this Collaboration, the students will get access to explore opportunities overseas. The students post the completion of their 3 years of B.Sc. in Interior Design course at JD Institute will be eligible to enter the third year of Interior Design at Georgian College, Canada and will gain the Honours Bachelor of Interior Design from the prestigious college.

The coming together of two accredited institutes will provide dual benefit to students without causing any gap in education or employment. Through this initiative, the students are not only gaining an overseas education but will be given an opportunity to gain industry work experience in Canada for 4 months during their course duration with Georgian College.

Apart from this, the program is one of the few that is acknowledged by the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO) which benefits students as they automatically become registered as an Interior Designer.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Pramod Adhikari, Mentor, JD Institute said, "The collaboration with Georgian College, Canada is another milestone achieved by JD Institute by curating a world-class program for Interior Design students. The students can benefit immensely by starting the course in India & graduating in Canada. A worthwhile exposure to global curriculum & an international industry work experience."

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the area of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

