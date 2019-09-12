Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DEL62 BIZ-INFLATION-RETAIL Retail inflation inches up marginally to 3.21 pc in August

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent in July, mainly due to costlier food items, showed the official data released on Thursday.

DEL60 BIZ-IIP Industrial output rises 4.3 pc in July

New Delhi: Industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 per cent in July, mainly on account of poor show by the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

DEL59 BIZ-BANK LD-STRIKE Bank officers' union threatens 2-day strike from Sep 26 against mergers

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Four unions of officers of public sector banks have threatened to go on a two-day strike from September 26 to protest against the announced consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four.

DEL64 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises for 6th day, spurts 52 paise to 71.14 vs USD on trade truce hopes

Mumbai: Continuing its winning run for the sixth straight session, the rupee climbed 52 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar on Thursday as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China buoyed global markets.

DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets snap winning run; banks, auto weigh

Mumbai: Benchmark indices surrendered early gains to close in the negative zone on Thursday as investors preferred to cash in on recent gains ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.

BCM8 BIZ-THAKUR-TAX 'Faceless tax assessment to eliminate corruption in tax dept'

Vadodara: Union minister Anurag Thakur has said that the faceless tax assessment, which is scheduled to begin in October, will help in eliminating corruption in the tax department.

BCM5 MAHINDRA-PVS-SUBSCRIPTION M&M offers its personal vehicles range on monthly subscription

Mumbai: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra rolled out on Thursday a subscription-based service for retail buyers of its personal range of vehicles to boost plummeting demand.

DEL31 BIZ-FACEBOOK-AMBANI-COUNTER Facebook counters Ambani; says data is not new oil, shouldn't be hoarded within nations

New Delhi: Countering richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, Facebook Inc on Thursday said data is not the new oil, and countries like India should allow its free flow across borders instead of attempting to hoard it as a finite commodity within national boundaries.

DCM14 BIZ-RELIANCE-GAS Reliance commits to pay for any gas supply shortfall

New Delhi: With gas output from its fields not matching commitments in past, Reliance Industries is offering supply-or-pay contracts for natural gas it plans to produce from newer fields beginning mid-2020, with an obligation to pay if it is unable to supply.

DEL19 BIZ-ONION Centre asks Delhi govt to sell onion via ration shops, civil supplies dept at Rs 23.90/kg

New Delhi: With onion prices still ruling high in the national capital, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to take the key kitchen staple from its buffer stock and sell at a maximum retail price of Rs 23.90 per kg through its civil supplies department and ration shops.

