Cygnett Hotels & Resorts open its latest property in Jodhpur

Cygnett Hotels has launched Cygnett Style Mantra in Jodhpur, the second-largest city in Rajasthan also known as the "Gateway to Thar" and is famous for mighty Mehrangarh Fort, its blue houses, temples, sweets and snacks. This is group's sixth property to have opened this year.

Strategically located at the city centre and at a 20 minutes' drive from the Mehrangarh Fort, Cygnett Style Mantra is a newly built property which is just 6km from the railway station and 8km from the city airport. Speaking about the new property in Cygnett's bouquet of offerings, Sarbendra Sarkar, Managing Director of the Cygnett Group, said, "Cygnett's latest addition in Cygnett Style Mantra promises to offer stay experience that one would associate with quality experience. In the second-largest city of Rajasthan, the hotel is perfectly suited for both leisure and business travelers, owing to its proximity to city centre and business houses."

Cygnett Style Mantra offers several stylish and elegant rooms, dressed in vibrant colors designed for blissful relaxing stay in Jodhpur. The rooms are divided into club rooms, superior rooms and suite rooms. The rooms have been arranged tastefully, offering high speed wi-fi connection, telephone with global dialing, LED screen with DTH services, mini bar and all other premium modern amenities. In addition, the hotel guests can enjoy a multicuisine restaurant named Cygnett Pavilion with authentic recipes. The restaurant has gone for eclectically selected local dishes that would bring forth the authenticity of the cuisine of the state in more ways than one.

