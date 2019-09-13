Refined soya oil futures gain 0.14 pc

Refined soya oil prices were up 0.14 percent to Rs 751.9 per 10 kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators raised their bets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for September delivery moved up by Rs 1.05, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 751.9 per 10 kg with an open interest of 18,370 lots.

Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for October delivery edged up by Rs 1.65, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 757.8 per 10 kg in 5,440 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)