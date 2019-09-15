Turkey says delivery of second S-400 battery complete

Turkey's defense ministry said on Sunday that the delivery of the second battery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems has been completed as of Sunday, and added that the systems would become active in April 2020.

The initial parts of the system, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses, were delivered to Ankara in July despite warnings about possible U.S. sanctions over the purchase.

