SDF India rolls out new tractor of Agromaxx series

Same Deutz-Fahr(SDF) India, one of the world's largest manufacturers of tractors, harvesters, agricultural machinery and engines on Monday launched its new range of Agromaxx series here. Having set two important milestones of introducing the first diesel engine tractor and the first 4-wheel drive tractor in the world, the company is now focused on providing farmers with state-of-the-art, reliable and versatile technology that would enhance their productivity and reduce their labour cost.

The new Agromaxx series is versatile, with multiple applications, and combines durability with the advantage of technological innovation," SDF India managing director and CEO Marcello Personeni said in a press release here. "Our aim has always been to offer maximum return to the farming community in the long-term, where nothing is left to chance," Personeni said.

With many new features that would go a long way in adding value, the world-class technology would help the Indian farming community increase productivity with added convenience like engine, clutch and gearbox, the company's director (Sales and Marketing) Ankush Patil said. The new Agromaxx series with 4-wheel drive has an option in 45, 50, 55 and 60 HP range tractors, he said.

Manufacturing and selling in India since 2002, the company has a plant in Ranipet in Tamil Nadu, he said..

