Earnest money for bidders reduced to Rs 25 lakh for Central Vista, Parliament Building redevelopment

The CPWD has reduced the earnest money from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for submitting the bid for a redevelopment plan for Central Vista and Parliament building owing to concerns raised by architects who participated in a pre-bid meeting last week. An official said that the Central Public Works Department, a prime construction agency of the central government, has also extended the deadline of submitting the bid from September 23 to September 30.

The move comes days after representatives of 18 architecture firms, including a UK-based company, attended a pre-bid meeting, with many of them requesting the government to reduce the earnest money and extend deadline for submitting the bid. Under its mega plan to redevelop the over three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, the Modi government had on September 2 floated a request for proposal for the "development or redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista."

Sources in the CPWD said that the decision on which building would be razed while redeveloping the Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate would be taken only after seeing the designs to be submitted by bidders.

