JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity Paves the Way to Sustainability With an A.I. Aided Water Treatment Plant, the First in India

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going 'plastic-free' with its flag-ship Water Treatment and Purification Plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country. The crux of this initiative is to replace all plastic water bottles from the hotel with re-usable glass water bottles, bottled with treated water that is optimally alkaline and mineralized.

With approximately 17,00,000 plastic bottles used on-premises last year, the Engineering team, headed by Rahul Sisodia, Director of Engineering galvanized this project for a sustainable solution. In-depth research, field trips, and engagement with the environment and industry experts saw the establishment of the 'Water Treatment and Purification Plant' on the hotel's premises in January 2019.

The treatment plant provides water with added minerals like calcium, potassium, silica, magnesium, and bicarbonate, making it much healthier than regular water.

As a quality check, one bottle from every batch is sent to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL) – certified laboratories that test water purity and content. Findings from these tests are used to maintain and improve the quality of water. The standards are further monitored real-time with a QR code printed on the bottleneck tag that generates live data on the pH level, TDS, carbon footprint and production.

"The need of the hour is concrete action for a sustainable future, I am proud of my team and their relentless efforts to see this project materialize. We would gladly share the learnings and mechanism of our in-house water treatment plant with any and all organizations in our bid to help sustain and protect the environment. While we have taken the first step, we need the support of our partners and fraternity to ensure we make a meaningful difference for the generations to follow," says Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, Plastic-Free JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity.

As part of Marriott International's, Serve 360 campaign, the hotel is proud to acknowledge the world's most pressing social, environmental and economic issues. With the size and scale of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, it is a unique opportunity to address a global responsibility, guided by Marriott International's 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals; it is a commitment to reduce waste to landfills by 45%.

