ZestMoney gears up for festive season with universal redemption

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven digital lending platform has collaborated with all major payment gateways of the country. These partnerships now enable over 2,500 merchants that are integrated with PayU, Billdesk, Cashfree, and Razorpay to start accepting ZestMoney as a payment method instantly. This means that the merchants can now offer the convenience of cardless EMI payment option to consumers and increase their overall conversions.

ZestMoney gathers approximately 3,500 unique data points (approximately 2,500 data points for New to Credit) to facilitate risk decisioning. This includes a variety of alternative data, the source of which includes merchant data, acquisition channel, geolocation of the IP, clickstream data, etc. All data sources used by ZestMoney are from publicly available information about the customer or used after obtaining customer consent for the information. By leveraging this technology, ZestMoney can provide loans of amount starting from 1,000, going up to five lakhs as per the need of the customer in any location.

ZestMoney has a fully-fledged in-house collection set up. The team uses its data science capabilities and has an in-built collections scorecard that facilitates efficient collections. "Having a diversified sourcing strategy also ensures building a diverse customer base spread across different segments and risk profiles thus facilitating the lending partner as well to build a diversified consumer lending book", said Lizzie Chapman, CEO, ZestMoney.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)