Vicky Kaushal to be brand ambassador for Havells male grooming products

Consumer electric maker Havells India has roped in Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for its male grooming products. The company also announced newest additions to its male grooming portfolio with its BT 9000 series of Havells Trimmers.

"The association with Vicky Kaushal further enhances Havells commitment to infuse freshness and style in its personal male grooming products and cater to the evolving tastes of young consumers," Havells said. * * * *

* Lavazza introduces coffee blend Qualità Oro

Italian coffee brand Lavazza on Tuesday introduced Qualità Oro – a coffee blend in India. Qualità Oro is Lavazza's first coffee blend.

"We are pleased to introduce Qualità Oro to India. This blend – our very first - is a symbol of Lavazza's ability to combine tradition and innovation, with stellar results," Lavazza India Managing Director Jai Ganesh Ramnath said.

