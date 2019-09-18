International Development News
Saudi Arabia joins maritime protection mission -state news agency

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 18-09-2019 10:08 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia has joined an international maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas, Saudi state media reported on Wednesday, citing an official source in the defence ministry.

The ​​operation area for the International Maritime Security Construct covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of ​​Oman and the Arabian Gulf, the report said.

Several international merchant vessels have been attacked in the Gulf this year in incidents that have rocked world commodities trading. Washington blames Iran, which denies the accusation.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
