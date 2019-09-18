Jinergy's Solar Panel Shipments to India Exceed 1GW

Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, announced that the company has supplied over 1GW solar panels to India market in the recent two years.

Benefiting from the 100GW target proposed by the Indian Government, Indian PV market has experienced fast growth in recent years and became the world's second-largest PV market. According to Mercom India, India added 3.2 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2019.

Jinergy also sees India as one of the promising and dynamic markets in the solar industry. Jinergy (Hall 11, 11.26) showcased Poly, Mono PERC and HJT solar panels at Renewable Energy India 2019 (REI 2019), bringing more possibilities to the India solar market.

Cell efficiency of Jinergy Poly, Mono PERC, and HJT products are all above industry average. With demonstrated extremely low degradation and PID in third party test and Datong PV application front runner phase I, Jinergy's polycrystalline modules bring more benefits for investors. Moreover, with bifaciality of 78%, Jinergy PERC dual-glass bifacial module generates 5%-25% more power from the backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized.

In order to bring breakthrough to LCOE and realize grid parity, Jinergy also prepares HJT super-high efficiency module, with a power output over 450W. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules.

By virtue of high efficiency and reliable quality, Jinergy is widely recognized by customers globally. In 2018, overseas shipments of Jinergy accounted for 40% of its total shipments and the number expects to be over 50% this year. "Being added to BNEF Tier 1 list since Q1 2019, Jinergy will continue to bring high quality and reliable solar panel to a global market," said Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)