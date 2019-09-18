Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices fell by Rs 34 to Rs 7,866 per five quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as investors cut their bets in line with weak trend at the physical market. Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for September slipped by Rs 34, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 7,866 per five quintal with an open interest of 55 lots. Guar gum for October delivery eased by Rs 113, or 1.41 per cent, to Rs 7,900 per five quintal with an open interest of 61,010 lots.

