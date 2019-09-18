2020- "Year of AI" for Telangana- official Hyderabad, Sept 18 (PTI): The Telangana government has decided to declare 2020 as Artificial Intelligence year by organising various activities related to the emerging technology, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries said here on Wednesday. "The year 2020 is going to be celebrated in Telangana as AI year.

And throughout the year, we will be running multiple programs and activities. A lot of hackathons and meetings will happen and the government agencies will give challenges and make available data sets on which you (companies) can run algorithms," he said speaking at a programme.

Ranjan said the state government has signed up with NITI Aayog, which has come out with the 'National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence' to run pilot projects in Telangana. He said IT industry body NASSCOM is setting up a Centre of Excellence in Data Sciences and AI here, which is expected to start its activities in 2020.

He also said that the IIT, Khargapur, which is coming up with its regional centre here, would take up the first programme in AI..

