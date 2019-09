EPA Revokes California's Authority To Set Its Own Auto Tailpipe Emissions, Greenhouse Gas Standards - Statement

* USDOT SAYS FEDERAL LAW PREEMPTS STATES FROM REGULATING VEHICLE FUEL ECONOMY - STATEMENT

* EPA SAYS IT IS WITHDRAWING 2013 WAIVER GRANTED TO CALIFORNIA THAT ALLOWED IT PURSUE ITS OWN TAILPIPE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS STANDARDS, ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MANDATE * EPA ADMINISTRATOR WHEELER SAYS DECISION "PROVIDES MUCH NEEDED REGULATORY CERTAINTY FOR THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY" - STATEMENT

* TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY CHAO: "NO STATE HAS THE RIGHT TO IMPOSE ITS POLICIES ON THE REST OF THE COUNTRY" - STATEMENT

