Formed portal to help industrialists set up projects in UP: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government has developed a portal for industrialists wanting to set up units in the state, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday. "The portal carries information about land, license, fee and other requirement for establishing a new factory," Mahana, who is also the incharge minister for development of Mathura, told reporters here.

If any company had booked an industrial plot and is still serious about it, it will be allowed to use the portal, Mahana said. However, the facility would not be available for those who could not set up the industry even after 15 years. He claimed that the state has seen more investment in the 30-month rule of Yogi Adityanath government than in 15 years before.

He said land has also been allotted to PepsiCo for development of a food park in Mathura which would provide employment to 2,000-2,500 people. A road map for the future development of Mathura is being prepared, he said.

He said organised gangs have been eliminated under the Yogi government which has resulted in improvement in law and order situation. Industrialists can set up industry without any kind of fear now, he stressed.

"Power situation has considerably improved as even in rural areas the power supply is for 14 to 16 hours compared to roughly four hours in the last government," the minister said. The government's loan waiver scheme for farmers with loans up to Rs 1,00,000 has helped a lot, he said.

Crop insurance scheme, which saw lukewarm response earlier in absence of timely compensation, has now become popular amongst farmers as breaches have been plugged. Over 49,000 farmers in Mathura have got compensation of over Rs 122 crore under the crop insurance scheme, Mahana said.

The government has also set up Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad for growth of religious tourism in Mathura and has allotted Rs 225 crore, he said. "Our aim is to present religious culture of Mathura as a model for others," he said.

Mahana, who was accompanied by MLAs Pooran Prakash and Karinda Singh, assured all help for infrastructure development in Mathura and said there was no dearth of funds for it.

