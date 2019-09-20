International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

North Korea chief negotiator says welcomes Trump's suggestion for 'new method'

Reuters Seoul
Updated: 20-09-2019 14:57 IST
North Korea chief negotiator says welcomes Trump's suggestion for 'new method'

Image Credit: Pixabay

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said on Friday that he welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion for a "new method" in engaging in negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's weapons programs.

Kim Myong Gil praised Trump's "wise political decision" to seek a new approach to the talks without a "troublemaker" in the U.S. administration, referring to the resignation of former national security advisor John Bolton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : North Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019