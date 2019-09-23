Spicejet takes lease-delivery of its first freighter jet

Spicejet's cargo arm SpiceXpress has taken the lease-delivery of its first plane--a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. SpiceXpress, the first cargo airline across South Asia, has leased the standard-body freighter from NGF Alpha of Spectre Cargo Solutions, the aircraft manufacturer Boeing said in a statement Monday.

Launched last September, SpiceXpress currently operates nine cargo flights now--six weekly services to Hong Kong from New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati and one domestic rotation connecting Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. "We are expanding the markets currently we serve, particularly in the Middle East, Hong Kong and Bangladesh, and the new delivery will help us in our strategic direction," said Ajay Singh, chairman, and managing director, SpiceJet.

Built on the next-generation 737 passenger jet, the 737-800BCF offers lower operating cost per payload tonne than older standard-body freighters, the company claimed. "We are excited that SpiceXpress has chosen the 737- 800BCF. This freighter gives operators the right size, scale, and capabilities," said Ihssane Mounir, a senior vice- president for commercial sales and marketing, Boeing.

The 737-800BCF entered the services last year and has an order book of 120 now, the company said adding the company has ramped up production, with rollout than doubling to 17 units in 2019.

