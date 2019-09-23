US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors fretted over progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and waited for a slew of reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.62 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,851.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.57 points, or 0.29%, at 2,983.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.18 points, or 0.14%, to 8,106.49 at the opening bell.

