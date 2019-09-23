International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-09-2019 19:17 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors fretted over progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and waited for a slew of reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.62 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,851.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.57 points, or 0.29%, at 2,983.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.18 points, or 0.14%, to 8,106.49 at the opening bell.

Also Read: GLOBAL-MARKETS-Investors unwind bearish bets as optimism grows on trade and stimulus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : investors US Sino bell
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019