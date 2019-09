The detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero is "free to leave," Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted on Monday.

"The British flagged tanker "Stena Impero", pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process, is now free to leave," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)