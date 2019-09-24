Frontier announces speakers for Diversity in Energy Summit in London

Frontier has announced the full speaker list and schedule for its upcoming Diversity in Energy Summit in London, Tuesday, 8 October.

"Don't miss out on what is guaranteed to be one of the best events on D&I this year. Places are limited and early bird runs out on 30 September. An event shaped to tackle the topics of diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the global energy sector," said a press statement by the organizers. "Hear from key players, decision-makers and experts in the field as they share their views, insights and successes in the areas of diversity, inclusion and empowerment with the aim of highlighting what can be done to progress people and communities within energy companies globally. This diverse energy industry meeting in the heart of London also provides an excellent platform where you can bring your companies' prominence and visibility directly to the decision-makers and industry professionals," added the press statement.

The Summit is planned to conclude with the London Networking Reception and is open to all registered attendees.

Speaker Highlights

Charles Ballantine, Vice President, Exxon Upstream Ventures

Bhavesh Ganesh, Employee & Industrial Relations Manager, Shell UK

Selma Usiku, Exploration Geologist, Azinam

Fiona Mac Aulay, Chair, Independent Oil & Gas, NED, Coro Energy, Ferrexpo & EPI

Dr Ollie Folayan, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers

Asif Sadiq MBE, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, The Telegraph

Katy Heidenreich, Operations Optimisation Manager, Oil & Gas UK

Dr Katerina Garyfalou, CNOOC International

Gwen Parry-Jones OBE, Chief Executive Officer, Magnox

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science and

The summit claims for providing opportunities to uncover the leading edge on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in energy, hear from energy companies leading the way in diversity, 25+ world-class speakers over 1 day, high-level C-Suite networking, excellent sponsorship & exhibition opportunities, shape the debate on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the energy sector, attend the London Networking Reception Attendees, energy company decision-makers, CEOs, heads of global capability, heads of diversity & inclusion, HR Directors, and energy professionals.

