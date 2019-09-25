Cipla launches skin treatment drug in US

Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched Daptomycin Injection, used for treating complicated skin infections, in the US market. Daptomycin Injection is generic version of Cubicin, Cipla said in a statement.

"Cipla and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc announce the launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500mg/vial, single-dose vial, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin for Injection in the US," the statement said. According to IQVIA Health, Cubicin injection brand and generics had sales of around USD 606 million for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2019.

"The product is available for shipping immediately," the statement said.

