India, China commit to promote bilateral trade, investment

India and China on Wednesday committed to promote a favourable environment for continuous growth of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, said an official release. The bilateral relationship has entered into a new era after the historic informal summit between Prime Minister of India and China's President held in Wuhan in April 2018, said the release issued after the 9th India-China Financial dialogue here.

A high level Chinese delegation led by Zou Jiayi, Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance interacted with the Indian delegation led by Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest. The India-China financial dialogue is a mechanism between the two countries with an aim to promote cooperation in the financial sector.

During this dialogue, both sides had in-depth exchange of views on macro-economic situation & policy, cooperation in multilateral framework, bilateral investment and financial cooperation. "Both sides also committed to promote a favourable environment to enable continuous growth of bilateral trade and investment, strengthen their efforts to promote more balanced and healthier development of trade and economic cooperation and further enhance the closer development partnership between two countries," the release said.

A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the dialogue reflecting the mutual understanding and shared vision of both the countries to further strengthen cooperation in the financial sector, it added. The next round of India-China Financial Dialogue is to be held in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)