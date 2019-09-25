NLC completes 709 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed 709 megawatt (MW) solar power projects in Tamil Nadu, which was awarded to it by state utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

"The balance 351 MW of solar power projects under implementation in the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram, out of 709 MW solar power projects, awarded by TANGEDCO, has been successfully completed," according to a BSE filing.

With this (completion of 351 MW), the entire 709 MW solar power projects that were under implementation in Tamil Nadu have been fully completed and the overall solar power generation capacity has now increased to 1,350 MW.

