Stellar Pitches, Innovative Solutions: Cohort 3.0 by CoWrks Foundry Introduces Eight Disruptive Startups

The CoWrks Foundry announced the successful conclusion of its third cohort, comprising of eight startups. The CoWrks Foundry offers rigorous 24-week accelerator program for early stage startups that are looking to forge their innovative solutions in Urban Tech, Enterprise Tech and Social Enterprise.

A total of 450+ startups have applied for the third cohort program and 15 were shortlisted from them, which were further reviewed by the investment committee. After the conclusion of the review process, 8 startups were finalized to be a part of the accelerator program.

The Cohort 3.0 consists of an electric mix of eight tech and enterprise businesses which offer disruptive business solutions which are futuristic and potential growth drivers. The shortlisted startups are:

• Instoried - AI-driven deep tech content startup Instoried helps brands predict the emotional impact of their content upon their customers' minds. Instoried has created a tool, which helps brands to strategies, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis to increase customer engagement. The B2B SaaS-based startup helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real-time.

• Botspace - BotSpace helps businesses build chatbots in 5 mins without training, coding or bot deployment knowledge. BotSpace works with both big and small businesses. Enterprises and Agencies can use BotSpace Creator Studio to deploy chatbots from a list of pre-built templates.

• Happy Locate - Founded by Ajay Tiwari & Sainadh Duvvuru, Happylocate is India's first automation based relocation management system of the country that takes care of corporate relocations end to end. The key attraction of the startup is its proprietary cloud-based relocation management solution that helps corporates manage even 1000 relocations under 1 minute. That's 1/100th of the time taken otherwise. With verified movers serviceable across 15000 Pin Codes and with 16,000+ hotels across India, custom in-built approval flow, asset light operation model and a range of other benefits, Happylocate is already the exclusive relocation partner for some of the largest corporates including Quess Corp, ITC Infotech, Coca Cola and a lot more

• Yogya - Yogya is a talent capability enhancer which acts as an assistant to leaders to identify the skill gaps in their organisations and empower them to close gaps faster powered by AI. For Employees, Yogya is a real time performance support system which will make them more productive and future proof.

• Lockn - Lockn transforms the way people access and interact with their environment. Lockn builds a world where every object around us can securely recognise our physical presence with our permission to provide us with a frictionless experience, personalized to our individual needs and preferences.

• Huviair - Huviair is an Enterprise Drone Technology Startup. Using GIS and deep learning techniques, the Huviair Software analyzes on-site drone data to accurately monitor and measure the progress and deviations of projects in the Real Estate, Infrastructure and Mining sectors.

• Bhorzvan - is a Power-Train designer and Manufacturer for Electric Vehicles right from Scooters up to Trucks. It has developed one of the highest power dense yet highly efficient Motors and Controls for EVs combined with an active liquid cooling battery pack that can deliver both High power as well as increased range with the same Lithium cells used by other manufacturers.

• Refresh - Refresh re-cycles and up-cycles old and unusable textile waste into handmade rugs, and furnishings by training and skilling women communities across India. Refresh uses waste fabric to make home furnishing through upcycling and recycling methods.

Speaking about Cohort 3.0, Nruthya Madappa, Managing Partner, The CoWrks Foundry said, “We are proud to introduce Cohort 3.0. Since the inception of The CoWrks Foundry in 2017, we have mentored and worked with 24 start-ups. Their journeys have been inspiring and it’s a huge driving force for all of us at The CoWrks Foundry. We endeavor to offer world-class mentorship, international exposure and assist with everything from initial seed capital to client acquisition to help them engineer advanced solutions to business challenges. Cohort 3.0 brings together eight passionate and innovative startups which could potentially be the growth drivers for the Indian Economy.”

During the 24-week accelerator program these startups have achieved a growth in business of 20x and have altered both their mindsets and growth trajectories. Over the course of the program, these eight startups have been equipped with a seed capital of up to $50,000 and were provided with a diverse range of resources including industry experts providing targeted world-class mentorship to each startup, which has helped them gain a strong appeal in the marketplace.

About The CoWrks Foundry

The CoWrks Foundry, based out of Bangalore, is a premier acceleration program for early stage businesses in the fields of Urban Tech, Enterprise Tech and Social Enterprise. The CoWrks Foundry was built to inspire and enable entrepreneurs to build innovative, scalable solutions in tough industries. Through a challenging curriculum developed with global experts and strong post-program support, The CoWrks Foundry provides entrepreneurs with frameworks, tailored mentorship, intelligent capital and a deep network to build resilient technology companies out of India.

Image: Sidharth Menda, Founder and Chairman - CoWrks (Second from Left) and Nruthya Madappa, Managing Partner - The CoWrks Fundry & Director (Ninth from Left) with the Founders of the eight Startups from Cohort 3.0

