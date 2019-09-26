Amazon.in Great Indian Festival - Deals Preview

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India

• Amazon.in's biggest Great Indian Festival - starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28

• Brings the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season

• Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards; additional cashback up to 8,000 on total purchase above INR 50,000

• Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India's largest online Fashion store

• Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

• Stretch your budget with no cost EMI on Debit cards & Credit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards; also get unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

• Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings

Amazon.in's biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.

Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.

Deals Preview-

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

• Up to 40% off on smartphones with more than INR 2,000 Cr worth of discounts and freebies in the Great Indian Festival along with Free screen replacement worth INR 1,200 Cr on smartphone purchases during the event period

• Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000; No cost EMI starting INR 340 per month

• Much awaited sale of the latest Amazon special smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30S, Samsung M10S and Vivo U10.

• Irresistible extra offers on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Vivo U10 for the first 36 hours

• Massive price drop up to INR 4,000 on OnePlus 7 series

• First time sale of monstrous 6000mAh battery smartphone – Samsung M30s starting INR 13,999 with limited period launch offer of additional Amazon pay cashback of INR 1,000. Newly launched Samsung M10s will also be available on flash sale every 4 hours only on Amazon at INR 8,999.

Flagship products of Amazon Specials - Samsung M series will be available at massive price drops up to INR 4,500, with the bestseller M30 now available in 3+32 GB variant at only INR 9,999

• Up to 40% off on Flagship Samsung models with Galaxy Note 9 available at rock bottom price of INR 42,990 and exciting additional exchange offers up to INR 6,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and S10

• Up to INR 12,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones, with crazy offers and massive discount on Redmi 7A available at INR 4,999, Redmi 7 at 5,999 inclusive of Amazon pay cashback. Also, never before offers on Redmi Y3, Mi A3 and Poco F1

• Exciting offers on Apple iPhones, never before offer on iPhone XR and 6S with new launches of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, 11 pro max also available on sale

• Up to INR 16,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to INR 3,000 on exchange

• Up to INR 20,000 off on OPPO smartphones with additional up to INR 5,000 on exchange

• Up to INR 19,000 off on Honor smartphones

• Up to INR 30,000 off on HUAWEI smartphones

• Mobile Accessories starting INR 69

• Up to 70% off on Bluetooth & Wired earphones

• 10000mAH Power Banks starting INR 399

Appliances & TVs

• Up to 60% off on TV's & appliances with additional cashback, No Cost EMI, Free 1 Year Extended Warranty and Installation with free deliveries

• Offers from top brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vu, LG, Sony and more

• India's Most Awaited Launch: 55" QLED OnePlusTV

• Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month

• No Cost EMI starting INR 833 on Televisions

• Smart TVs starting @INR 7999/-

• Side by Side refrigerator starting INR 38,999 with No Cost EMI starting INR 2,169 per month and Exchange up to INR 12,000

• Top load washing machines starting INR 8,999 with No Cost EMI starting INR 695 per month

• Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting INR 1,299 per month

Consumer Electronics

• Noise cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony and Sennheiser starting INR 6,999 | NCE from INR 584

• Soundbars with subwoofers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting INR 3,499

• Speakers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting INR 599

• Min INR 10,000 off on beginner's DSLR and Mirrorless cameras

• Wireless security cameras - Starting INR 1,299

• Acoustic guitars starting INR 1,490

• Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 24 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands

• Fitness Tracker and Smartwatches starting INR 799

• Pen Drives and Memory Cards starting INR 199

• 1 TB and above Hard Drives starting INR 3199 from WD and Seagate | NCE available on 4 TB and above Hard Drives

• Mi Smart Band 4 available via Flash sale at INR 2299 (Amazon Special)

• Wireless Ink Tank Printers starting INR 9,999 | NCE starting INR 1,667 per month

• All-in-One colour printers starting INR 1,949

Amazon Fashion

• Up to 90% off on India's largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles

• Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1000 + brands

• Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349

• Up to 80% off on top clothing brands

• Up to 80% off on top footwear brands

• Up to 80% off on top watch brands

• Up to 80% off on ethnic and fashion jewellery

• Up to 80% off on luggage and handbags

• Enjoy up to 70% off on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaze

Satya Paul and many more

• Enjoy up to 60% off on plus size clothing

• Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches Hugo Boss, Louis Erard, Cover, Movado, Seiko, Oris etc

• Best prices on big brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi's, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Home and Kitchen

• Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen | Lowest prices of the year on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products| Flat INR 750 back as cashback on purchase of 5,000 & above

• Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances

• 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Maspar and more at half price

• Deals on kitchen products starting at INR 99

• Premium Diwali string lights starting INR 199

• Double bedsheets starting INR 249

• Diyas, Candles and Candle holders starting INR 99

• Gifting Made Easy | Dinner sets starting INR 999 & Clocks starting INR 145

• Up to 40% off on Water purifiers from top brands Eureka Forbes, KENT and HUL

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

• 20% - 80% off on over 30,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, healthcare & more.

• Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1

• Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos

• Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons

• Up to 75% off on the largest selection of Skincare, Haircare, Premium Perfumes, Deos and Makeup products. To top this up, get additional Cashback on purchase of Makeup & Premium Beauty products

• Up to 60% off on 50,000+ product across Baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walker, carriers, wipes and diapers.

• Grocery launches 15,000+ gift hampers across chocolates, sweets, snacks, beverages & more. Up to 40% off on 5000+ products in chocolates & sweets

• Min 20% off on Household essentials like Detergents, home cleaning essentials.

• Upto 50% off on Head-to-Toe Grooming devices. Upto 70% off on wide range of Personal Health monitors and Massagers.

• Up to 80% off on men's grooming. Whey proteins starting at INR 25 per serving.

• Pet Food from Pedigree, Whiskas, Hill's Science Diet at the lowest prices of the year. Upto 70% off on bestselling Pet Accessories

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys

• Up to 70% off on Books

• Up to INR 13000 off on latest gaming consoles

• Up to 70% off on antivirus and business software

• Fitness & sports products starting @ INR 69, Cycles starting @ INR 1,999, Badminton equipment starting @ INR 99

• Up to 70% on bestselling toys and games

• Minimum 30% off on top toy brands: LEGO, Nerf, Barbie, Hotwheels & more

• Up to 70% off 5000+ products across indoor and outdoor toys with 1000+ deals on new & latest toys and games across remote control vehicles, STEM, games, dolls & more

• Helmets from top brands like Vega, Royal Enfield, Studd & Steelbird at INR 667/-

• Up to 50% off on Engine Oil & Tyres |V Shell, Castrol, Exxon Mobil, Gulf Oil & HP

• Up to 30% off on Honeywell car air purifiers

Amazon Devices

Avail biggest savings and lowest prices on Fire TV Stick, Echo, Alexa built-in and smart home appliances this festive season:

• Flat INR 1200 off on Fire TV Stick and INR 2000 off on Fire TV Stick 4K

• Enjoy lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free Wipro smart bulb

• Get up to 35% off on Echo Show range of smart displays

• Voice-control your TV with Alexa, get up to 65% off on Echo bundles on purchase of select TVs

• Begin your smart home journey with attractive bundle offers on smart bulbs, plugs and cameras

• Avail up to 35% off on Alexa built-in devices by top brands like Bose, Sony, iBall, Motorola, TCL and HP across headphones, speakers, TVs and laptops

• Flat INR 1750 off on the all-new Kindle and INR 2750 off on Kindle Paperwhite

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:

• Up to 50% off on ethnic wear from Bengal handloom

• Up to 45% off on Sambalpuri Sarees

• Up to 45% off on handstitched shoes from Agra

• Up to 40% off on Blue Art Pottery from Jaipur

• Up to 40% off on handblock print home furnishings by Blocks of India

• Up to 40% off on Pochampally Ikat clothing

• Up to 20% off on Indo-western ethnic wear by Okhai

Top offers by women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

• Up to 50% off on fashion jewelry from Swara Creations

• Up to 15% off on grocery products by SIRIMIRI

• Up to 30% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls

Grab exciting deals and offers from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

• Up to 85% off on women's clutches from Parizaat by Shadab Khan

• Up to 70% off on women's western wear by Zink London

• Up to 60% off on home and kitchen organizers from Callas; handmade stationery and gifts by Crack of Dawn Crafts; specialty pillows by The White Willow; quirky stationery by Alicia Souza

• Up to 45% off on diet and nutritional products by Nutrinelife

• Up to 40% off on Bluetooth Earphone by OCHRON

• Up to 38% off on specialty teas by TGL Co. Luxury Teas

• Up to 35% off on lawn and garden accessories by Sharpex

• Up to 30% off on intimate hygiene products by Skin elements

• 30% Off + No Cost EMI on Kumba Mattress starting from INR 7,149

• Ultracare Pro - Upto 30% off on portable pain relief solutions from UltraCare PRO

• Yogabar - Flat 23% off on Yogabar Muesli, Energy, Breakfast and Protein Bars

• TGL - Upto 35% off on TGL The Good Life Company Luxury Tea and Coffee products

• Butternut Company - Upto 40% off on Butternut Co. Premium Nut Butters

More offers by small and medium businesses:

• Up to 80% off on Baby bedding and safety products by Dearjoy

• Min 80% off on handbags by Fantosy

• Up to 70% off on Cheston tools

• Up to 60% off on bathroom accessories by 10X; Detel Television, speakers and Edge headphones; robotic tools from Robocraze

• Up to 50% off on smart home devices by Black Electrotech

• Min 60% off on Kurtis by Indo Era

• Up to 40% off on haircare products by Khadi Omorose; Cooking oils & Breakfast essentials by Hathmic

Amazon Programs

• Amazon Pantry – Up to 60% off on 4000+ items of Monthly Groceries; INR 1 deals for Prime members and get upto INR 1000 cashback on Amazon Pantry for new customers.

