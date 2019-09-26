International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts flat as political woes offset China on trade

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock indexes saw a muted open on Thursday as fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kept markets subdued, dampening optimism spurred by upbeat comments from China on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.40 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,004.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.86 points, or 0.03%, at 2,985.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.27 points, or 0.09%, to 8,070.12 at the opening bell.

