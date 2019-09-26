African Energy Chamber launching first fellowship program in 2020

In order to provide young energy professionals with the tools and experience to become future leaders across the industry, the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) is launching its first Fellowship Program in 2020. Applications are open throughout October 2019, for a one-year program that will start in January 2020.

In line with its growing international cooperation, the African Energy Chamber will be welcoming young professionals from across Africa, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East to join its office in Johannesburg for 12 months. The Fellows will be provided with an opportunity to apply analytical skills on concrete challenges and problems across the energy sector, and an opportunity to specialize in upstream oil & gas and local content development. They will be working in collaboration with the Chamber's dedicated oil and gas sector advisors and experts located around sub-Saharan Africa, and help deliver research and consulting projects that address on-the-ground challenges faced by Africa's oil & gas sector.

"Our range of partners from across government agencies, national and international oil companies, Oil service companies, investment banks, and institutional investors offer the perfect network and ecosystem for a young professional to develop herself or himself and grow as a leader," declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber and CEO at the Centurion Law Group. "We are truly excited to get this fellowship program started and see it grow over the coming years. Ultimately, our goal is to contribute to training and nurturing the next generation of energy leaders by bringing on board any young people willing to grow and contribute to the development of Africa's energy industry"

Selected fellows will be joining the African Energy Chamber for 12 to 16 months and join a team that provides comprehensive and thought-provoking research on the African oil & gas industry and energy sector at large, along with critical support to local content development programs across the continent. A large part of the roles will focus on sharing and presenting data and informed views to the Chamber's partners and the industry and developing the right capacity building programs to institutional and private parties across the continent.

The 2020 Fellowship Program will be focusing on the following key aspects of the value-chain: upstream oil & gas, midstream, downstream and local content. Interested applicants should send their resume at the soonest to mickael@energychamber.org and highlight the contribution they wish to bring to the work of the African Energy Chamber.

(With Inputs from APO)