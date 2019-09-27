International Development News
Development News Edition
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as financials rise

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:12 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as financials rose but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump offsets positive cues on trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.14 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,987.26.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.26%, at 2,985.47. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.45 points, or 0.20%, to 8,047.11 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

