DP World, UAE Region and Jafza Gain Indian Investors Interest at The 16th CII Global SME Business Summit

DP World, UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) attracted keen interest from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the 16th CII Global SME Business Summit, which was held from 24th to 25th September in New Delhi.

As a part of the India – UAE Bridge initiative, the team engaged with Indian SME and MSME companies looking to expand their business outside India and presented a range of strategic solutions, including plug-and-play platforms, end-to-end supply chain solutions, value-added services, and an investment platform.

Supporting the initiative is the first Indian Traders' Incubation Centre for SMEs and MSMEs anywhere in the world which aims, to nurture them for the first 3 years through the extensive experience and expertise of DP World, UAE Region and Jafza. The Incubation Centre is a custom-made platform for talented Indian entrepreneurs seeking business collaboration with potential partners in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Central Asia.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said: "During his recent visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister of India, HE Narendra Modi, described the UAE as 'a valuable partner in realising the objective to reach a $5 trillion economy through a mutually beneficial partnership'. We strongly believe that the India-UAE Bridge is an initiative to support this vision, and as the region's leading trade enabler, DP World, UAE Region is keen to sustain and build on our excellent partnership in an environment that has allowed both our countries to prosper."

Jafza is designed to enable SMEs and MSMEs to explore, identify and leverage business opportunities across a region of 3.5 billion consumers. The investors and entrepreneurs benefit from the state-of-the-art infrastructure, networking and 360-degree logistics support from DP World's flagship facilities Jebel Ali Port and Jafza that are well-positioned to integrate a multitude of trade assets, providing the best-in-class support to Indian companies interested in engaging with demand-driven markets.

The Global SME Business Summit exchanged knowledge on assessing the export potential of products and services, identifying suitable markets, and developing strategies to penetrate new areas through trade associations. DP World's India-UAE Bridge complements these efforts as its flagship Free Zone Jafza caters to a sizeable MSME industry and is geared for SMEs and MSMEs with its plug-and-play ecosystem for trade and logistics.

The India-UAE Bridge initiative is helping build synergies between DP World, UAE Region and India's business sectors. The ports and logistics capabilities in both countries ensure integrated supply chain solutions to businesses through unique end-to-end solutions. It has been strategically designed to facilitate trade integration capabilities of DP World's portfolio of 150 operations in 46 countries.

Dubai has over the decades developed a made-for-trade ecosystem that offers a robust infrastructure for global businesses and a transparent regulatory environment conducive to growth and success. Through its strategic location and excellent multimodal connectivity, Dubai seamlessly connects India's exports (including those from the SME and MSME sectors) to new frontiers.

