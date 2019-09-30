Tourism NZ leads way in promoting New Zealand as great place to visit

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has today welcomed an independent report that confirms Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) is a world leader in destination marketing.

"TNZ leads the way in promoting New Zealand as a great place for people to visit. We're in great hands as we tackle important tourism issues, like softening international growth, fierce competition and ensuring that tourism is sustainable," Kelvin Davis said.

"The role TNZ plays in our tourism success cannot be underestimated. They come up with innovative, informed marketing campaigns that work, and they are respected worldwide.

"This report adds momentum to our Government Tourism Strategy, which aims to enrich New Zealand through sustainable tourism growth.

"The findings show there are opportunities for TNZ to expand their role and apply their expertise in other areas of the tourism system, including in data and insights.

"It also makes clear there's a growing concern about carbon emissions which is predicted to have a significant effect on travel choices globally over the coming years.

"With this in mind, TNZ has agreed to undertake immediate action to understand the impact climate concerns have on potential visitors choosing New Zealand as a destination.

"The research will focus on building our understanding of the views of the visitor. I expect this work will then form a strong foundation for further action by the Government and the sector."

The research will be led by TNZ which will work in partnership with MBIE, Auckland International Airport, Christchurch Airport, Air New Zealand, Tourism Holdings Limited and McKinsey & Company.

"I am proud of the work TNZ has done, and I'm looking forward to seeing their continued success," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)