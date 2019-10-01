Extentia's XEN LAB is Now Part of the SAP AppHaus Network

Company launches experience design center in India

PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extentia Information Technology announced the launch of the company's experience design center - XEN LAB PNQ - as a SAP AppHaus network member in Pune, India. XEN LAB PNQ is an inclusive experience center that brings together art and science, 'Yin and Yang', and left and ­right - to drive innovation, creative thinking, critical insights, and transformational outcomes. The space will typically be used for conducting client workshops that require brainstorming, ideation, and strategy building - around Digital Transformation, business processes and Customer Experience.

The SAP AppHaus network encompasses collaborative workspaces owned by SAP or its partners that encourage human-centered innovation approach. This community of creative spaces helps to humanize business software and ensure that innovation gets into the hands of people.

The SAP AppHaus team of experts that promotes a human-centered approach for innovation with their customers, selected Extentia to become a SAP AppHaus network partner in India after thoughtful evaluation of design thinking methodology, skills, and space.

Extentia's XEN LAB PNQ has been designed to foster creativity and innovation, with plenty of collaboration spaces that feature windows for natural lighting. All the walls are writeable surfaces for rapid prototyping. The tables tell stories about designers, customers, and users. The space exhibits Bauhaus sensibility - a tribute to the movement's 100 years - using a lot of geometry, sustainability, retaining truth to materials, and unifying art and technology.

"We're excited about being a part of the SAP AppHaus network and look forward to plenty of new opportunities to work with businesses that use SAP solutions," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "The new partnership has strengthened Extentia's bond with SAP even further by working in India and neighbouring regions to help businesses with their digital transformation journeys."

About Extentia Information Technology

A global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a unique Experience Centric Transformation approach, Extentia's ground-breaking solutions are in the space of mobile, cloud, and design. The team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that they bring to every project. As an SAP ISV-OEM Partner, Extentia's SAP Practice creates innovative solutions leveraging various features of the SAP Cloud Platform.

Focused on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass their customers' business goals. The company's inclusive work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

