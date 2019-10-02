PGF to invest $2.27 million to promote skills and employment in Tairāwhiti

The Provincial Growth Fund will invest over $2.27 million to promote skills, training, and employment in disadvantaged areas of Tairāwhiti, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today.

"This funding from the PGF's Te Ara Mahi (TAM) and He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) allocations mean getting more people work-ready through the support of locally-led initiatives. We know this is essential for our regions to thrive and grow, which is a key priority for this Coalition Government," Shane Jones said.

The projects receiving funding are:

Te Ara Mahi (TAM) projects:

Tairāwhiti Road Transport – Recruitment and Training Project (Eastland Wood Council) - $999,000GDL2

Mahi (Tairāwhiti Rural Education Activities Programme/REAP) - $697,000

He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) projects:

Rangatahi Pathways to Trades (Gisborne Development Incorporated) - $425,000

Generation Programme (Eastland Wood Council) - $90,000*

ASET Poutama Rangatahi (Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust) - $63,000**

"These projects exemplify the purpose of Te Ara Mahi and He Poutama Rangatahi - to give regions the capability to support local people with skills, training, and employment."

"The funding announced for Tairāwhiti Road Transport – Recruitment and Training Project will attract and upskill almost 80 truck drivers for local industries including road freight transport, forestry, and agriculture. With the current shortage of drivers predicted to increase, this programme is vital to make sure the region has access to skilled labor, while also improving the employment prospects of local people.

"I have also announced support for GDL2Mahi, which tackles the lack of driver licensing more broadly in Tairāwhiti. Run by Tairāwhiti REAP, this funding will scale-up an existing programme and train 300 people in rural Tairāwhiti over the next two years for restricted, defensive driving and full licenses, meanwhile helping people find work," Shane Jones said.

Minister for Employment Willie Jackson said the HPR funding announced today supports community initiatives to help solve community problems.

"Rangatahi Pathways to Trades will receive $425,000 to expand the program's support of local rangatahi aged 20-24, to help more into industry-based apprenticeships, employment, and further training. With a focus on construction, engineering, and automotive industries, this project will fuel major sectors in Tairāwhiti with the right labor supply from local rangatahi who want a future career in the industry but need support to get started," Willie Jackson said.

"We're also seeing a number of HPR projects achieve early success and exceed anticipated demand. Eastland Wood Council will receive an additional $90,000 to support a further 24 rangatahi aged 16-24 through The Generation Programme and add driver and literacy skills. Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust's Poutama Rangatahi Programme will also receive a further $63,000 due to a significant increase in the demand from rangatahi."

Support for worthy initiatives like these is another step towards reversing the neglect of our regions and their people, and I look forward to seeing what else these projects will achieve," Willie Jackson said.

